MP: Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Module Busted, 4 Held With Arms

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police arrested four persons near Chhoti Bijasen temple and claimed to have busted an inter-state weapon smuggling module. Twenty country-made pistols were also recovered. SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan and city station in-charge Saurabh Batham said that acting on a tip-off, police rounded up four suspects near ChhotiBijasan temple on old AB Road.

During checking, police seized 20 country-made pistols and cash. The arrested persons were identified as Albas Arbaz, Mohammad Namaz, Gufraan and Aashif Awesh of Sendhwa. The estimated cost of seized arms and ammunition is worth over Rs 3 lakh. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the IPC. SP has announced a reward for the team.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)