MP: Innerwheel Club Organises Workshop On Environment

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day environmental awareness workshop by Innerwheel Club Mandsaur was organised at the Higher Secondary School in Richa Lalmuha village in Mandsaur. The workshop, conducted by environmentalist Dr Urmila Tomar, aimed to instil in the students a sense of responsibility towards their environment.

As part of the programme, the students enthusiastically pledged to work towards a cleaner and greener village. The focus of the workshop extended beyond mere pledges, as the students were also taught how to create eco-bricks, a sustainable method to repurpose waste materials.

To ensure the students' understanding of pressing environmental issues, they were quizzed on topics like global warming, climate change, carbon footprint and biodiversity. Those who provided correct answers were rewarded with informative books, encouraging their engagement with the subject matter.

The workshop also included a hands-on project, challenging the 120 students in attendance to create one eco-brick each at home, under the guidance of their science teacher Manju Patidar. School principal Shaligram Dhakad expressed his commitment to organising such beneficial workshops regularly.

The event was graced by the presence of the school's staff, including Yogesh Raikwar, Devkanya Kumawat and Sanjay Rathore, who actively participated in the workshop. Innerwheel Club former presidents Preeti Chhabra and Binnu Kamalani besides many others were present.

