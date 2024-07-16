MP: Indore Settles With Light Showers Amid Heavy Rain Alert

City continues to witness light showers on Monday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Denizens expecting to face heavy rainfall as dark clouds enveloped the city sky since morning had to be content with light intermittent showers on Monday.

The regional meteorological department officials had sounded an alert for heavy rainfall in the city on Monday morning, but withdrew it around evening, and forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.

The city residents woke up to dark clouds after a hot and humid day on Sunday and could not see sunshine throughout the day. The drop in the day temperature, coupled with the light rains, also forced people with weak immunity to take hot beverages.

With the weather turning pleasant, people went on long drives in the evening. A large number of people could be seen thronging corn stalls across the city.

However, the city recorded only 5.1 mm of rainfall on Monday and did not receive any long spell of showers in the last few days, even though the Met officials were expecting moderate to heavy rainfall.

The city has recorded 202.4 mm (7.96 inches) rainfall, so far. However, cloudy weather could not keep the temperature below normal during the morning and at night.

The Met department said the weather would remain cloudy and the city would witness light to moderate rainfall for the next couple of days.

The maximum temperature on the day was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was at 24.2 both one degree Celsius above normal.