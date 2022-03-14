MP: Indore on way to become Covid free soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore would soon get rid of the deadly pandemic as the daily cases of Covid-19 dropped to two on Sunday. Moreover, total active cases have also dropped below 60 for the first time since the third wave of the pandemic disease.

The total active cases in the city on Sunday were 54.

City had witnessed zero Covid cases for 10 days including zero for three consecutive days in December, just a week before the third wave of the disease hit the city.

However, the number of sample testing has also decreased to half but officials believe that it is not affecting the daily cases.

“Number of Covid-19 cases has decreased in the city as we are conducting random sampling from the last two months and didn’t find much rise in cases except some sporadic cases for a couple of days in the last month,” District Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

The health officer has also cautioned people for being alert during festivities.

“There is uncertainty about the new variant of the disease and people must continue to follow the norms to avoid any situation like we have seen in previous waves,” he added.

Testing decreased

The number of samples being tested daily has also decreased to half.

Sampling officer said that the health department has decreased the target of sampling to 2500 as the cases of Covid-19 have decreased. “We are collecting random samples across the district. People have started refusing to give samples, excusing forthcoming Holi festivals due to which sampling has been decreased.”

