MP: ‘Indore Model Of Beggar-Free City To Be Replicated In Other Cities’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The campaign being run in the city to make it beggar-free is worthy of emulation and has caught the attention of the state government and the model would be followed in other cities of the state. This was stated by Narayan Singh Kuhshwah, the State’s Social Justice Minister while inaugurating a Beggar Rehabilitation Centre under the Smile Project here in the Pardeshipura area on Wednesday. He added that society's participation will also be ensured in this campaign and to start with this replication would be done in Ujjain. The minister went on to say adequate funds would be made available for the campaign and it would be ensured that the campaign does not suffer from shortage of funds.

On this occasion, MLAs Ramesh Mendola and Golu Shukla, commissioner of Social Justice Department Dr Rama Rao Bhosle, nodal officer of the project and CEO of Smart City Divyank Singh and director of the project Rupali Jain were also present.

Kushwah said that the task of freeing the city from beggary is very big and challenging. The campaign going on in the city is commendable and exemplary. Kushwah said that along with cleanliness, the city will also become the number one city in freedom from beggary. With everyone's participation, the city will soon be made a completely beggary-free city. MLA Mendola also addressed the programme. He said that the Social Welfare Complex has been built to serve the needy with the participation of the society. At the beginning of the programme, Rama Rao Bhonsle and Divyank Singh also addressed the gathering.