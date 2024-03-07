 MP: ‘Indore Model Of Beggar-Free City To Be Replicated In Other Cities’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: ‘Indore Model Of Beggar-Free City To Be Replicated In Other Cities’

MP: ‘Indore Model Of Beggar-Free City To Be Replicated In Other Cities’

Social Justice Minister of the State Narayan Singh Kushwaha announced this while inaugurating a rehabilitation centre for beggars in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The campaign being run in the city to make it beggar-free is worthy of emulation and has caught the attention of the state government and the model would be followed in other cities of the state. This was stated by Narayan Singh Kuhshwah, the State’s Social Justice Minister while inaugurating a Beggar Rehabilitation Centre under the Smile Project here in the Pardeshipura area on Wednesday. He added that society's participation will also be ensured in this campaign and to start with this replication would be done in Ujjain. The minister went on to say adequate funds would be made available for the campaign and it would be ensured that the campaign does not suffer from shortage of funds.

On this occasion, MLAs Ramesh Mendola and Golu Shukla, commissioner of Social Justice Department Dr Rama Rao Bhosle, nodal officer of the project and CEO of Smart City Divyank Singh and director of the project Rupali Jain were also present.

Read Also
Indore: ‘Wheel-Power’ Accelerating Food-Delivery Boy’s Life
article-image

Kushwah said that the task of freeing the city from beggary is very big and challenging. The campaign going on in the city is commendable and exemplary. Kushwah said that along with cleanliness, the city will also become the number one city in freedom from beggary. With everyone's participation, the city will soon be made a completely beggary-free city. MLA Mendola also addressed the programme. He said that the Social Welfare Complex has been built to serve the needy with the participation of the society. At the beginning of the programme, Rama Rao Bhonsle and Divyank Singh also addressed the gathering.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: After Shop Owner’s Murder, Kin Stage Chakka Jam, Demand Strict Action Against Accused

Indore: After Shop Owner’s Murder, Kin Stage Chakka Jam, Demand Strict Action Against Accused

Indore: Saree Walkathon Today, 25K Women Likely To Participate

Indore: Saree Walkathon Today, 25K Women Likely To Participate

MP: ‘Indore Model Of Beggar-Free City To Be Replicated In Other Cities’

MP: ‘Indore Model Of Beggar-Free City To Be Replicated In Other Cities’

AICTSL Board Meeting Held: Arrival Of 150 E-Buses Awaited; 600 Bus Stops To Be Renovated,...

AICTSL Board Meeting Held: Arrival Of 150 E-Buses Awaited; 600 Bus Stops To Be Renovated,...

Officials From 10 States Take Part In IIM-I’s Four-Day Course

Officials From 10 States Take Part In IIM-I’s Four-Day Course