MP: Indore district teams in final

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the men's and women's category, players of Indore district reached finals of the Inter-district team matches in the 65th Stag Madhya Pradesh state and inter-district table tennis tournament being played here at Khel Prashal on Saturday.

In the men's team category, Indore (D) beat Ujjain (A) 3-2. Sumit Mishra, Vishesh Rastogi, Vishal Joshi ALSO showed winning performance for Indore. In the second semi-final of men's section, Indore (C) defeated Gwalior (A) 3-2. Karthikeya Kaushik, Anuj Soni, Chaitanya Karode of Indore (C) performed brilliantly. In the women's team match, Indore (A) defeated Indore (B) 3-1to enter the final. Anusha Kutumbale, Bhavya Rao, Vedehi Boyat led the team. In the second semi-final, Indore (B) defeated Gwalior 3-2. Poorvanshi Kotia, Lakshya Biyani, and Ambika Jaiswal exhibited great game.

In men's singles matches, Sujay Chaturvedi (Gwalior) defeated Vishesh Rastogi (Indore) 3-2, Sumit Mishra (Indore) beat Santosh Khirwadkar (Bhopal) 3-2, Pratham Batham (Indore) beat Aadhya Dey (Gwalior) 3-2, Kartikeya Kaushik (Indore) beat Tushar Joshi (Gwalior) 3-1, Pankaj Vishwakarma (Indore) beat Amansingh Bais(Ujjain) 3-0, Sudhir Kesarwani (Bhopal) beat 3-2 Sail Wadwekar (Indore) 3-2, Imran Khureshi (STP) beat Pratish Janjire (Indore) 3-2, Prashant Aher (Indore) beat Kunal Gajbhiye (Bhopal)3-0, Ansh Goyal (Indore) beat Shubhrajit Ghosh (Jabalpur) 3-0, Hemant Raman (Shivpuri) beat Lakshya Ojha (Indore) 3-0, Shatyajit Ghosh(Jabalpur) defeated Saud Khan (Indore) 3-1, Mayur Ketke (Indore) defeated Ahlad Gujal (Narsinghpur) 3-2, Harshal Sachnandani (Bhopal) beat Rahul Sarkar (Bhopal) 3-0, Rohan Joshi (Indore) beat Naman Ojha (Gwalior) 3-0 and Anuj Soni (Indore) defeated Divyam Agarwal (Indore) 3-0 to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

Anusha Kutumble, B.Nivedita, Himani Chaturvedi, Aru Vaishnav, Khushi Jain and Purvanshi in women's singles category. The teams of Indore (A) and Indore (B) reached the final of the boys under-19 category team event. The final of the team event of the Under 19 girls category will be played between Indore (C) and Indore (B).