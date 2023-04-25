 MP: Indoor rifle shooting range inaugurated at Gokuldas Public School Khargone
Ten merit shooters to get free sponsorship , says Olympian Aishwary

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): District superintendent of police (SP) Dharamveer Singh inaugurated the indoor rifle shooting range at  Gokuldas Public School on Tuesday.

An alumna of the school Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who has made the country proud in world shooting championships, also marked his presence on the occasion.

Congratulating the school authorities, the district SP, who was the chief guest, in his address said that the shooting range in Gokuldas Public School would prove a milestone for the entire district. 

Rifle shooter Tomar in his address said that national-international coaches would train the budding shooters with imported rifles in this air-conditioned shooting range. Ten merit shooters would also get free sponsorship till they participate in state championships, said the Olympian.

School principal Mandla Vedavati delivered a welcome address. All the staff including director Ashok Mahajan, chairperson Sarita Mahajan and others were present on the occasion.

The programme was conducted by Manish Shukla and a vote of thanks was proposed by Ajay Khode and Chetan Kulmi.

