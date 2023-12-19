 MP: India Is Source Of Light, Says Environmentalist Rajeev Pahwa
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Environmentalist and director of Parivartan Samajik Kalyan Sanstha Rajeev Pahwa, on Monday, said that India is the source of light and listening, meditation and thinking can truly empower Indians because they are beams of light. 

He was the guest speaker at the first teacher-student dialogue organised on the topic 'Strong Indian', on the occasion of the launch of Developed India @ 2047 Idea, started under the aegis of IQAC in Government Girls Post-Graduate College (GGPGC). In the presidential address, principal Dr Hemant Gehlot said that India is moving on the path of development and this journey has to be given more speed and energy in the Amrit Kaal. Administrative officer Dr DC Khandelwal said that developed India is between opportunity and role and only by playing one's role with full honesty, everyone will contribute to this development journey.

Programme coordinator Dr Prashant Puranik said that India’s economy, social structure, and democracy are all very strong and to make them more powerful, small efforts are necessary which every Indian will have to start himself.  Aditi Mehta talked about promoting research in India. Kulsum Mandal thoughtfully expressed her views on cyber security and digital empowerment. Aditi Jadaun moderated the discussion. The subject outline was given by Dr Neeta Tapan.  

