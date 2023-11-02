 MP: Independent Withdraws, Four In Fray
The stage is now set for a four-way contest as the candidates prepare for the forthcoming assembly elections in Sardarpur.

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Independent candidate Tolaram Gamad withdrew his nomination from Sardarpur assembly constituency on the final day of process on Thursday. Five candidates had submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming elections.

On the withdrawal deadline day, Tolaram Gamad withdrew his candidature, leaving four aspirants in the electoral fray. The current contenders include Vel Singh Bhuria from BJP, Pratap Grewal from Congress, Rajendra Singh Gamad as an independent candidate supported by JAYS and Revashankar Singar representing Bahujan Mukti Party. Returning officer Rahul Chauhan confirmed that after the nomination papers submission by October 30, the scrutiny occurred on October 31.

Subsequently, the withdrawal period ended at 3 pm on November 2, with Tolaram Gamad being the sole candidate to withdraw. Following the withdrawal deadline, election symbols were allocated to the candidates. The stage is now set for a four-way contest as the candidates prepare for the forthcoming assembly elections in Sardarpur.

