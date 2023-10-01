MP: I'm Here To Liberate Badnawar, Says Shekhawat

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a month after joining Congress, veteran leader Bhanwarsingh Shekhawat arrived in Badnawar amid huge fanfare on Saturday evening. During his maiden visit to Badnawar after joining the Congress party, hundreds of his supporters accorded him a floral welcome and chanting pro-Congress and pro-Shekhawat slogans. The enthusiastic crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the esteemed leader, who addressed them with gratitude and promised to work tirelessly for the development of Badnawar.

Shekhawat's presence in the Congress party has invigorated his supporters, who are hopeful for a positive change under his leadership and tough fight with BJP MLA and cabinet minister Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon.

Shekhawat was accompanied by a large number of party leaders, workers and a convoy of vehicles. The procession began at the place of former district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam in Lebad. During his 50-kilometre-long procession, he was welcomed by party workers at many places.

In Badnawar, after visiting Baijnath Mahadev temple, he decided to cover the distance up to the bus stand on foot. At the bus stand, he addressed a public gathering. In his address, he repeatedly targetted sitting MLA Dattigaon. He said that he was here in Badnawar to liberate Badnawar. He said that he never left the BJP, but the party left him as the party no longer aligned with his principles and values. Many Congress leaders, including Manoj Gautam, JP Singh, Kamalsingh Patel and others were present.