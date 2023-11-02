MP: Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 34L Seized

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police on Wednesday night impounded a vehicle and recovered 5,398 litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 34.90 lakh in Alirajpur. Alirajpur SP Rajesh Vyas said that Kotwali police were tipped off about the vehicle transporting illegal liquor from Nanpur Road towards Alirajpur. The police team, led by station in-charge Shivram Tarole, swiftly cordoned off the suspicious vehicle when they spotted it approaching Pancheshwar Mandir drain from Raksha Road.

During this, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Upon inspecting the vehicle, the police recovered 5,398 litres of English liquor from various brands worth Rs 34.90 lakh. Additionally, the equipment and materials used in the transportation of illegal liquor were also confiscated. A case was registered against the unknown driver under various sections of IPC at Kotwali police station.

SP Vyas emphasised that during the period of the model code of conduct in the district, they have confronted several cases related to illegal liquor. He said that the police continue to maintain vigilance over activities involving anti-social elements engaged in the illegal liquor trade and have pledged to undertake relentless action against those involved in such unlawful practices.