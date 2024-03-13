MP: Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 13.64L Seized, Youth Arrested

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): The Amjhera police, on Tuesday night, arrested a 20-year-old youth with illicit liquor worth Rs 13.64 lakh, during a routine patrolling. The apprehended youth, identified as Santosh Singh of Jamda, was transporting beer towards Gandhwani in a pickup truck.

His route from Badnawar via Sardarpur through Amjhera town raised suspicion among the officers. Subsequent inspection led to the confiscation of the illicit liquor and vehicle, amounting to approximately Rs 13.64 lakh in value.

Following the proceedings at the police station, Santosh will be produced before the court for further legal action to ascertain the source of the illicit alcohol. The crackdown aligns with the directives issued by SP Manoj Kumar Singh to curb illegal activities, underscoring the commitment of the Amjhera police station under the leadership of Sardarpur SDOP Ashutosh Patel.

Acting on received intelligence, the police set up a blockade during patrolling, intercepting the pickup between villages Ruparel and Chalni. Despite interrogation, Santosh failed to produce any documents related to the liquor's legality, leading to the registration of a case under the Excise Act. Station in-charge Ravindra Kumar Baria, along with his team, continues its vigilant efforts against illicit activities in the region.