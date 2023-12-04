MP: Illicit Liquor Worth ₹46.27 Lakh Seized In Badnawar

Representative Image |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant breakthrough to curb the sale and transportation of illicit liquor, Badnawar police on Monday confiscated 526 boxes of liquor from a container on Mhow-Neemuch four-lane.

Badnawar police station in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan said that acting on a tip-off, the police team reached the spot where the container was parked in front of Mahakal Hotel at Badi Chowpati on Mhow-Neemuch four-lane.

Police seized 526 boxes of illicit English liquor and beer of different varieties worth Rs 46.27 lakh along with the container which is said to have an estimated worth of Rs 20 lakh.

During interrogation, the driver and his companion failed to give a satisfactory answer and were taken to the police station. Police apprehended the driver identified as Pankaj, resident of Gajnikhedi police station Bhatapchalana and his companion Ramchandra Bhil, resident of Jassakhedi police station, Badnagar.

The police team led by Chouhan along with ASI Sharadkumar Gaur and Dinesh Sisodia, head constable Santosh Yadav, constables Anil Dwivedi, Meharban Singh Gurjar and Vicky Kushwaha played a pivotal role in the action.