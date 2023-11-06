MP: Illicit Liquor, Vehicle Worth ₹11.8L Seized In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Enforcing the model code of conduct, Alirajpur police seized a substantial quantity of illicit English liquor worth Rs 11.8 lakh during the vehicle check at the inter-state checkpost on Chaktala-Kawat road.

The police team was on alert after receiving information about the possibility of transportation of illicit liquor.

The team spotted a suspected four-wheeler and interrogated driver Dev Singh Bamniya, 26, hailing from Mathwad Jamniya Faliya and his companion Sanjay Chouhan, 22, of Bakhatgarh who failed to produce proof regarding the material, leading to the confiscation of both vehicle and liquor.

Upon this, police seized a total of 457.92 bulk litres of illicit English liquor of different brands, worth Rs 5.8 lakh along with the four-wheeler worth Rs 6 lakh.

Both the youths were booked under the relevant sections of the Excise Act. Further probe is underway.

Under the guidance of sub-divisional officer Ashwini Kumar and police station in-charge Sonu Sitole, Mohan Dawar, Abhay Singh Nayak, and R Jagadish among others made a commendable contribution during the operation.

