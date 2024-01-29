MP: Illegal Encroachments To Be Cleared By MCB

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In an exceptional collaborative initiative between the Mhow Cantonment Board (MCB) and Western Railway (WR), the much-awaited steps to clear illegal encroachments will commence on Monday. This crucial action aims to address the issue of these unlawful obstructions that have impeded the installation of a double-line track connecting Rau and Mhow.

Recognising the significance of this endeavour, the MCB has formally communicated with the WR Ratlam divisional manager, earnestly requesting the presence of railway police, technical experts, and additional resources at the site. The forthcoming operation will be carried out in Mhow Sarvan Mohalla under the supervision of the MCB. Prior notifications have already been issued to the encroachers, and the assistance of railway authorities is now crucial to effectively remove these illegal structures. The unfortunate delay in the railway expansion project can be attributed solely to the failure to clear these encroachments.

Consequently, the MCB has decided to take stringent measures by initiating the removal of 119 unlawful encroachments, comprising various shops, residential units, and unauthorised constructions within the designated area. This decisive action is a significant milestone in the ongoing campaign against illegal encroachments within the locality. Recognising the detrimental impact of such encroachments, the MCB has prioritised this operation to ensure the timely progress of the railway expansion project.

"We invite the cooperation and support of all residents and stakeholders as we collectively embark on this endeavour to create a prosperous and unobstructed transportation network in Mhow. Together, we can restore the integrity of our community and lay the foundation for a brighter future," Mhow Cantonment city engineer HS Kolya said, adding, the removal of illegal encroachments will commence on Monday.