MP: Illaiya Raja is new Indore Collector, Manish Singh shifted to Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major reshuffle of IAS officers, state government on Monday night replaced Manish Singh with Ilayaraja T as Indore collector.

The former has been appointed managing directors of Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation Limited and Madhya Pradesh Metro Railway Corporation Ltd. Ilayaraja was Jabalpur collector.

Besides, Indore Smart City CEO Rishab Gupta has been shifted to Dewas as collector while his wife additional IMC commissioner Divya Mittal has been appointed Burhanpur collector.

In other transfers, Director of RCPV Naronha Academy, Bhopal and Executive Director of Disaster Management Institute (additional charge) Sonali Ponkshe Vayangakar, has been appointed Commissioner-cum-Director of Indian Treatment System and Homeopathy.

CEO of Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development and Rojgar Nirman Board and Director of Rojgar and Director Employee Selection Board Bhopal (additional charge) Pshanmukh Priya Mishra has been appointed Director, Employee Selection Board, Bhopal.

Chhindwara Collector Saurav Kumar Suman has been appointed as Jabalpur Collector. Umaria Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava has been transferred as CEO, Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development and Rojgar Nirman Board and Director Employment.

Dewas collector Chandramauli Shukla has been shifted as Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board, Bhopal with additional charge of Commissioner Aviation and Director Aviation.

Sidhi collector Mujeebur Rehman Khan has been posted as OSD cum Director, RCPV Naronha Administration and Management Academy with additional charge of executive director, EPCO.

Dhar collector Pankaj Jain has been posted as MD, Madhya Pradesh Health Services Corporation Limited Bhopal. Sehore collector Chandramohan Thakur has been posted as Member Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board and MD Madhya Pradesh Vikas Nigam. Narsinghpur collector Rohit Singh has been posted as MD, Laghu Udyog Nigam and Director, MSME.

Burhanpur collector Praveen Singh has been shifted as Sehore collector. Singhrauli collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena has been appointed MD, Madhya Pradesh Mineral Corporation. Bakki Karthikeyan, Morena collector has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance department. Agar Malwa collector Avdesh Sharma has been posted as Additional Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development Department.

Krishna Dev Tripathi, Joint Chief Electoral officer and ex officio Deputy Secretary Law and Legislative affairs department (only for election related works) will be new Umaria collector.

Arun Kumar Parmar, Deputy Secretary, Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission, Bhopal will Singhrauli Collector. Katni collector Priyank Mishra has been transferred to Dhar in same capacity.

Kailash Wankhede, Deputy Secretary, Commercial Tax Department, would be the new Agar Malwa collector. Avi Prasad would be new collector of Katni. Sheetla Patle, Additional Commissioner, Revenue, Sagar Division would shift to Chhindwara as collector and CEO of Singhrauli Zila Panchayat Saket Malviya would be the collector of Sidhi.

CEO of Smart City Bhopal Ankit Asthana is the new collector of Morena, while Additional Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation Riju Bafna would be Narsinghpur collector. Gaurav Benal, Additional Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development Department Bhopal would be CEO Smart City.

Basant Kurre, Director Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation and Deputy Secretary Public Health and Family Planning Department has been posted as Joint Chief Electoral Officer.

Divyank Singh, Additional Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Indore has been shifted as Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Indore.

Nisha Singh, Additional Collector District Shajapur, has been posted as Additional Collector, District Umaria.

