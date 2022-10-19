MP: IIMI holds training session on man management, leadership for CISF

FPNS

BARWAHA/INDORE: Central Industrial Security Forces (ClSF), Regional Training Centre in Barwaha tehsil of Khargone district hosted a session on leadership and man management for newly appointed assistant commandants.

This session was a component of their short commando course. The resource person for this training programme was Naveen Krishna Rai, IIM Indore.

The goal of the session was to inform the trainee officers about leadership and man management and assist them in understanding the complexities of interpersonal relationships via the lenses of psychology, management, and philosophy. The session looked at various theories and models that describe and prescribe methods for managing individuals inside and outside a team, department, or organisation.

While addressing the assistant commandants, Rai underscored the necessity of a flexible leadership style. With the help of situational leadership theory, Rai advised them that the most effective leaders can adapt their leadership style to the situation and look at cues such as the type of task, the nature of the group, and other factors that might contribute to getting the job done. He suggested that no single leadership style is best. Instead, it depends on which type of leadership and strategies are best-suited to the task.

Discussing different situations & leadership styles, Rai suggested that if individuals lack the knowledge, skills, or confidence to work on their own and are often unwilling to take the task on, then the leader should tell the individuals what to do and how to do it.