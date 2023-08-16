 MP: I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Mandsaur

MP: I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Mandsaur

FM Deora hoists national flag, takes salute of parade

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and various ceremonies in the entire Mandsaur district. The district-level main programme was organised in the sports complex of Rajiv Gandhi College in the presence of State Finance Minister Jagdish Deora as the chief guest.

He hoisted the national flag and took the salute for the parade. Later, Deora read out the public message of the Chief Minister. On this occasion, the minister also released pigeons symbolising peace and colourful balloons symbolising the country's progress.

Colourful cultural programmes were also presented by students of different schools.

Read Also
Indore: Dirty Linens & Absent Staff At MY Hosp Catch Div Commissioner's Eyes During Surprise...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 3 Killed, Several Hurt As Speedy Truck Collides With Stationary Bus

MP: 3 Killed, Several Hurt As Speedy Truck Collides With Stationary Bus

MP: CRPF Celebrates 77th Independence Day With Full Enthusiasm In Neemuch

MP: CRPF Celebrates 77th Independence Day With Full Enthusiasm In Neemuch

MP: I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Mandsaur

MP: I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Mandsaur

MP: 77th I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Manawar

MP: 77th I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Manawar

MP: Foundation Stone Laid For Rs 1.5 Cr New Bus Stand In Mahidpur

MP: Foundation Stone Laid For Rs 1.5 Cr New Bus Stand In Mahidpur