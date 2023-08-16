MP: I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and various ceremonies in the entire Mandsaur district. The district-level main programme was organised in the sports complex of Rajiv Gandhi College in the presence of State Finance Minister Jagdish Deora as the chief guest.

He hoisted the national flag and took the salute for the parade. Later, Deora read out the public message of the Chief Minister. On this occasion, the minister also released pigeons symbolising peace and colourful balloons symbolising the country's progress.

Colourful cultural programmes were also presented by students of different schools.

