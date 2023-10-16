MP: Hurt At Being Ignored, Ex-MP Rajukhedi Forwards Resignation To Party Top Brass

Sardarpur/ Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Upset at being ignored by party in the first list, four-time MLA and former Congress MP, Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party.

Rajukhedi himself confirmed this development to Free Press.

Former MP Rajukhedi said that he has sent his resignation to state Congress president Kamal Nath, national president Mallika Arjun Khadke and senior leader Sonia Gandhi. So far, his resignation has not been accepted.

He said he has not decided on joining the BJP so far, and he will take a call only after discussing it with his supporters. Besides, he pointed out, Congress has so far not decided on his ticket.

On Sunday, the Congress Party announced a list of 144 candidates, including four from Dhar district and Rajukhedi was very upset at not finding his name in the list.

Speaking to Free Press, Rajukhedi expressed his anguish, saying that he had worked wholeheartedly to strengthen the Congress here.

“I worked sincerely for the Congress even though the party high command ignored me in the 2018 assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha election. I am deeply hurt that the Congress high command has continued to ignore me,” said Rajukhedi

Putting a question mark on the selection of party candidates in the tribal belt, Rajukhedi said people who have harmed Congress party’s reputation over the years have been given tickets.

Party sources said Rajukhedi was seeking a Congress ticket from either Dharampuri or Manawar.

