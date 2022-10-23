MP: Houses built under PMAY inaugurated

Khandwa(Madhya Pradesh): A programme to inaugurate Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ended in Rustampur village, Khandwa of Pandhana block. In the district-level programme, four residents of Rustampur and Piplod inaugurated their newly constructed PMAY homes. Live broadcast of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also seen and heard. Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore congratulated all the beneficiaries and assured them to solve their problems. District panchayat president Kanchan Bai Tanve, former minister Archana Chitnis, and others were also present.

145 beneficiaries inaugurate homes

Garoth(Madhya Pradesh): About 145 beneficiaries of Bhamkehdi village of Garoth tehsil in Mandsaur inaugurated their Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) homes on Saturday. A district-level programme was conducted in the village which was addressed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan through an online medium. Similarly, 85 PMAY houses out of 1498 were inaugurated in Garoth and 6,500 in entire Mandsaur. Former MLA Chander Singh Sisodia, district panchayat vice president representative Vineet Yadav, Ranjit Singh, and others were present on the occasion.

PMAY house inaugurated

Pipalrawan(Madhya Pradesh): The "Griha Pravesh" ceremony of the house of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) beneficiary Alkesh Gajanand Rathore, resident of Ward 15 of the city was held in the presence of councillor Kavita Devnaray Sharma on Dhanteras festival. On this occasion chief municipal officer (CMO) Narmada Prasad Pandey, vice president Rajendra Nahar, senior councilor Devnarayan Sharma,Anil Adivasi, and others were also present.

Kishangarh residents receive PMAY homes

Alot(Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Kishangarh village under Thuriya gram panchayat received their homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) on Saturday. Beneficiary Dhanna son of Bhuvan and Narayan son of Roda houses were inaugurated by former district general secretary, Yuva Morcha Kamal Gupta, councillor representative Ajatshatru Singh Parihar, sarpanch representative Prabhu Lal Suryshanshi, and others. Addressing the programme Gupta said that PMAY is a ground-breaking social welfare programme that the Indian government has introduced with the goal of offering millions of Indians access to affordable housing.