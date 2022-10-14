MP: Hockey player selected for national camp

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a proud moment for Mandsaur, local hockey player, Aditi Maheshwari was recently selected in the junior national camp in†Bengaluru, a few days ago, on the basis of her performance in the camp.

Giving information, hockey coach Avinash Upadhyay and Kuldeep Singh Sisodia said that with sheer grit, determination and passion, Aditi made it to the junior national camp, bringing laurels to the city.

Notably, Aditi has been part of state Hockey team which has recently bagged bronze medal in the National Games held in Rajkot, Gujarat where she displayed great performance and sportsman spirit. Earlier, she also actively participated in international tour to Belgium and the Netherlands, organised by the academy.

At an early age, she actively participated in a number of state and national level competitions. Later, she got selected in Womenís Hockey Academy located in Gwalior, where she underwent training under guidance of chief instructor Paramjit Singh Brar and assistant trainer Vandana Uikey.

On this achievement, patron of Hockey Mandsaur Yashpal Singh Sisodia, district sports and youth welfare department officer Vijendra Deora, hockey president Kuldeep Singh Sisodia, Dubela Club President Vinay Dubela, Amar Club president Bhanu Pratap Singh Sisodia congratulated the player for the upcoming tournament and wished her good luck.