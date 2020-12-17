MP HM Narottam Mishra attacks Sonia Gandhi, says which mother after 'Kaikeyi' conspired to secure the king's throne for her son

In the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana, Kaikeyi was one among three wives of Dasharatha, the King of Ayodhya. As per the mythology, King Dashratha chose his eldest son Rama, whose mother was Kausalya, to be crowned King. But Kaikeyi demanded that her son Bharata be crowned as king and Rama be sent to the forest for fourteen years.

Mishra further accused Congress of creating misunderstandings over farm laws.

"Why is the protest taking place in Delhi? If old agriculture rules were right, the farmers would have not been debt-ridden even after so many years. The new agriculture laws are for upliftment of farmers," he said.

"There were discussions that the people of Congress will go on a hunger strike. They are creating misunderstanding... This party is with anti-India forces. They are the ones who create misunderstanding during every agitation," he added.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.