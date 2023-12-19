MP: History-Sheeter Arrested With Huge Illegal Substances, Rifle

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, a team from the Industrial Area police station arrested one history-sheeter and seized 62-kilogram poppy husk, 2.8 kilograms of opium, 140 grams of MD drug, two 12-bore rifles, and three live cartridges.

On Monday, acting on a tip-off, sub-inspector Lakshminarayan Giri and his team intercepted a jeep near Khokhra Tiraha on Mhow-Neemach Road. The vehicle was suspected to be carrying illegal substances and weapons.

Upon investigation, the driver, identified as Fazlu alias Ali Hussain from Hasanpalya village, was found in possession of 62 kg of poppy husk, 2.8 kg of opium, 140 grams of MD, and 102 pieces of guns loaded with 12-bore cartridges. Additionally, Rs 26,400 in cash, one live cartridge, and one Dogal were seized from the accused.

The successful operation resulted in the registration of a case under Sections 8/15, 18, and 22 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. The accused, 38-year-old Fazlu alias Ali Hussain, was promptly arrested.

The station in-charge, Jaora industrial area inspector OP Singh, sub-inspector Lakshminarayan Giri, and other team members played a commendable role in the operation, showcasing the dedication of the law enforcement agencies in Ratlam to combat drug smuggling and related crimes.

This action was carried out under the leadership of Ratlam SP Rahul Kumar Lodha (BJP), ASP Rakesh KhakhaJaora CSP Durgesh Armo, and Jaora industrial police station in-charge OP Singh.