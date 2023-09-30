MP: Hindus Call For Shutdown To Protest Chaturdashi's Stone-Attack In Dhar's Kukshi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Raising their voices against stone-pelting on the Anant Chaturdashi procession, the entire Hindu community in Kukshi called for a complete shutdown on Saturday. Entire markets remained closed as the day passed peacefully, with no untoward incidents reported from any part of the tehsil in Dhar district.

The Hindu community in Kukshi expressed their solidarity and determination to ensure the safety and peaceful conduct of religious processions in the future.

Meanwhile, additional police forces have been deployed at every nuke and corner of the tehsil, and they have remained vigilant to maintain peace.

On an intervening night of Thursday–Friday, some miscreants targeted a procession and pelted stones, creating tension in the tehsil. As many as 11 people, including two cops, were injured. An incident was reported in Badpura locality, a communally sensitive area. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Miscreants also vandalized a few shops and vehicles parked on the roadside.

So far, local police have registered three FIRs in the matter against the unidentified miscreants. On the basis of CCTV footage and social media accounts, law enforcement agencies are trying to ascertain the identity of miscreants. In addition, the police also engaged cyber experts to scrutinize the social accounts.

Keeping tabs on the present situation, a team of the Rapid Action Force has also been deployed in the district from Indore. On Saturday morning, ASP Dr Inderjit Bakalwar, along with the police force, also took out a flag march.

Three FIRs registered

In the first FIR, police, acting on the complaint of one Imran, registered a report against unknown people for vandalism, arson, and stone-pelting. In the FIR, it was mentioned that a clothes shop, mobile shop, mechanic shop, and general store were set on fire. Also, more than eight shops were vandalized. However, the shop owners have not clarified anything about the financial loss caused by the incident.

The second case has been registered by the police on behalf of the government employee. In which it was told that he was present with the policemen during the procession duty. Two head constables were injured in the sudden stone-pelting. Also, the mob threw stones at the SDM's vehicle at Cinema Chowpatty, the glass of both vehicles was broken by unknown people. The glass of the fire vehicle that arrived to extinguish the fire was also broken.

Police have registered a case against unknown people under other sections including obstruction in government work. Sources claimed that more FIRs could be registered.