MP: High Court acquits MP Guman Singh Damor in hand-pump scam, fines complainant Rs 25k

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a reprieve to BJP MP Guman Singh Damor, Jabalpur High Court acquitted him in an alleged hand-pump fraud case involving over Rs 600 crore.

The High Court acquitted him in the false complaint and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 against complainant Dharmendra Shukla, said MP Damor while addressing reporters at his office in Jhabua.

On December 8, 2021, Shukla submitted a complaint of massive economic irregularities with the PHE department. He accused MP Damor, the then district collector Ganesh Mishra and two others in Alirajpur of the scam.

Later, he lodged complaint with the court of judicial magistrate first class. In 2021, Damor and others challenged the allegation in the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court and secured a stay.

On April 18, 2023, the Jabalpur High Court acquitted Mishra, MP Damor and two others and imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on complainant Shukla.

Notably, Damor before entering politics was an engineer in Public Health Engineering in Alirajpur.

According to the complaint, while Damor was an engineer, handpumps costing Rs 600 crore were installed in 500 villages in Alirajpur, but these handpumps were only installed on paper and not on the ground, and government funds were siphoned.