MP: Health Services Takes A Hit As 500 Nursing Staff Go On Indefinite Strike In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Health system came to a grinding halt on Monday after 500 nursing officers launched an indefinite strike in Dhar district hospital premises in support of their long pending demand.

They had been protesting since July 3, and went on indefinite strike on Monday after failing to get any response from government.

Their prominent demands include increment from grade pay Rs 2,800 to grade pay Rs 4,200, increment in grade pay of senior nursing officer/tutor from Rs 3,600 to Grade Pay Rs 4,600, increment in matron grade pay from Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,800 and night allowance to paramedical staff.

They are also demanding amendment in recruitment rules of autonomous officer employees in medical education department, increment of nursing officers similar to that of Gwalior and Rewa Medical colleges, increase in nursing student's stipend from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000, creation of new nursing tutor posts and implementation of old pension scheme (OPS).

To press for these demands, they launched phase-wise protest which culminated in an indefinite strike.