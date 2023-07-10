 MP: Health Services Takes A Hit As 500 Nursing Staff Go On Indefinite Strike In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Health Services Takes A Hit As 500 Nursing Staff Go On Indefinite Strike In Dhar

MP: Health Services Takes A Hit As 500 Nursing Staff Go On Indefinite Strike In Dhar

They had been protesting since July 3, and went on indefinite strike on Monday after failing to get any response from government.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
MP: Health Services Takes A Hit As 500 Nursing Staff Go On Indefinite Strike In Dhar | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Health system came to a grinding halt on Monday after 500 nursing officers launched an indefinite strike in Dhar district hospital premises in support of their long pending demand.

They had been protesting since July 3, and went on indefinite strike on Monday after failing to get any response from government.

Their prominent demands include increment from grade pay Rs 2,800 to grade pay Rs 4,200, increment in grade pay of senior nursing officer/tutor from Rs 3,600 to Grade Pay Rs 4,600, increment in matron grade pay from Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,800 and night allowance to paramedical staff.

Read Also
Indore: CM Chouhan Wishes To Hike Ladli Behna Yojana Amount To ₹10k A Month
article-image

They are also demanding amendment in recruitment rules of autonomous officer employees in medical education department, increment of nursing officers similar to that of Gwalior and Rewa Medical colleges, increase in nursing student's stipend from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000, creation of new nursing tutor posts and implementation of old pension scheme (OPS).

To press for these demands, they launched phase-wise protest which culminated in an indefinite strike.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kolar Police To Pull Up College Admn In Connection With BHMS Student's Suicide Case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'It’s Mama’s Responsibility To Educate & Empower Women'

MP: 'It’s Mama’s Responsibility To Educate & Empower Women'

MP: 10-Year-Old Thrashed By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam, Video Goes Viral

MP: 10-Year-Old Thrashed By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam, Video Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh: Two Held With 25-Kg Poppy Husk In Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Two Held With 25-Kg Poppy Husk In Neemuch

Bhopal: Woman Delivers Healthy Boy On Board Dehradun Express

Bhopal: Woman Delivers Healthy Boy On Board Dehradun Express

Even Rs 24 Crore Fail To Resuscitate Shivna: Congress

Even Rs 24 Crore Fail To Resuscitate Shivna: Congress