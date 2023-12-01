MP: Head-On Collision Between Two Trucks Injures 11 Labourers

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many 11 labourers were injured after a truck in which they were travelling met a head-on collision with another truck. All injured are undergoing treatment at Burhanpur District Hospital. According to the information, the accident took place at around 6.30 am on Friday on Indore-Icchapur state highway, when 13 to 14 labourers from Dhulkot village were heading towards Burhanpur.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the front portion of the first truck was completely damaged. Following the incident, immediate assistance was provided by the police, who facilitated the transportation of the injured to Burhanpur District Hospital for ongoing medical treatment.

Blind turn cause of concern Eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred due to a blind turn on the road near Jhiri village, which made it difficult for the drivers to anticipate each other's presence. Since it was morning, there was fog and the vehicles collided head-on.

70-yr-old man escapes death as train passes over him

A 70-year-old man escaped death after a freight train passed over him at Guna railway station's platform No 3. Though the incident was reported on Thursday afternoon, a video of the entire incident has come to light, showing an elderly man lying down on the track. It may be noticed that he tried to attempt suicide.

In the video, some men from the railway administration and passengers present on the platform asked him not to move. After the train passed, the man could be seen coming out alive and well. As the old man survived, the video of him went viral on social media. People who know the person claimed that he lives near the station. There is no one in his family. It was learnt that troubled by loneliness, he had come to the station to commit suicide.