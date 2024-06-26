MP HC Verdict: Govt Nod For Minor Girl To Donate Liver To Ailing Father

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state's health department on Tuesday gave its nod to minor girl Preeti, who wants to donate a part of her liver to her ailing father. Following the government order, the MGM Medical College also gave its approval for organ transplantation. However, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court's (MPHC) verdict on a petition pertaining to the matter is still pending.

The petitioner's counsel Nilesh Manore said that they had written a letter to the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh seeking order for organ transplantation at the earliest. 'Given the urgency into the matter, the order from the HC is expected either on Tuesday night itself or Wednesday morning,' he added.

Meanwhile, the private hospital, where the transplantation is to be done, has completed pre-surgery preparations and awaiting the HC's ruling in the case. Earlier, MY Hospital superintendent had submitted medical board's report in the High Court stating that Preeti is medically fit for donating part of her liver to father. As the commissioner (health) had not submitted its report, the HC had directed him to do the needful in two days, else be present in person in the court to submit reply on January 27.

What's the case

Liver of Shivnarayan Batham (42), a resident of Betma, has failed and his condition is critical. As a donor could not be found for him, his minor daughter Preeti, who is 17-year-and-10-months old, offered to donate part of her liver to father. But she is two months short to become an adult (18 years) and the doctors had refused to entertain her request. To this, a petition was filed in the High Court on June 13 seeking orders to the hospital to let her donate part of her liver to her father.