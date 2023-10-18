MP: HC Orders Status Quo, Local Court Issues Notice To Officials

Representative Picture

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the case of Jal Seva Trust land, the High Court has given a stay to maintain the status quo, while the Ujjain court has issued a notice to the officials who demolished the houses and shops, seeking answers in this matter.

A release said the land case related to Jal Seva Trust was pending in Ujjain court for 25 years, in which the decision came in favour of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. Accordingly, notices were to be given to the people living in the areas where encroachment was done and time till October 17, but the officials hurriedly evicted the residents before the time given by the court.

Considering this as contempt of the court order, judicial magistrate Virendra Verma on Tuesday issued a notice to the UMC commissioner, tehsildar and other officials and has also sought their answers.

In the second appeal, Jal Seva Trust reached the High Court, Indore where Justice Achal Kumar Paliwal on Monday gave a stay and ordered to maintain the status quo, which the commissioner confirmed.