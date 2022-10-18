MP: HC fines state govt Rs 10K over unsatisfactory reply

BADNAGAR (UJJAIN): A division bench of Justice Vivek Rusiya and Amarnath Kesharwani of the Indore bench of the High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the government while hearing a case on extensive damage to Kharif crops.

The incessant rain caused extensive damage to the Kharif crop in 2018. Due to this, the bank deducted Rs 900 per acre from the credit card account of farmers as an insurance premium for crops.

The government released Rs 945 per hectare as compensation for farmers from Fatehpur village whereas, farmers from surrounding villages received claims worth from Rs 14,000 to Rs 25-30,000 per hectare under crop insurance. At the same time, farmers were registered under the scheme to ensure the crops by ICICI Lombard Company.

Public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by local advocate Kuldeep Nagar (hailing from Fatehpur village) in the High Court Bench, Indore over a huge variation in compensation amount disbursed to farmers.

Unsatisfied with the government's response on the issue, the court directed the government to give a satisfactory reply and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the government and directed to give a satisfactory response in the next hearing which is to be held in December.