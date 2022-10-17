MP: Harassed by neighbour, TV actor Vaishali Thakkar ends life; search on for accused named in suicide note

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A popular TV actress committed suicide at her place in the city under the Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction, police said on Sunday. A suicide note was recovered in which she mentioned that she was being harassed by a youth, who is her neighbour. She left behind an eight page suicide note in which she revealed the name of the youth harassing her and said that he should be punished.

ACP (Azad Nagar) Moti Ur Rahman said that 30-year-old Vaishali Thakkar, a resident of Saibagh Colony was found hanging by one of her family members in the wee hours of Sunday. The police have recovered a suicide note in which she mentioned that Rahul had exploited her mentally and physically. She also mentioned the name of a woman and a man in the note and said that they too were harassing her for the past two and half years. She pleaded that all the persons mentioned in the note should be punished and only then would her soul get peace.

Police said that an eight-page suicide note was recovered from the spot and investigation is on. The note is also being examined by a hand writing expert.

Police are taking the statements of her family members and finding out details about Rahul.

Police said that Vaishali Thakkar hailed from Mahidpur and her parents were staying in the city since 2010. She was in the city for the past one year. She played roles in many TV serials including Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Super Sisters, Yeh Hai Aashiqui etc.

Read Also Bhopal: No video found in sexual harassment case involving Congress MLAs in probe by railway police