MP: Gutka Craving Leads Man To Murder Wife In Ratlam | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a retired railway officer gruesomely murdered his wife after she refused to give him money for “Gutka”. The accused stabbed her to death and later went to sleep. Police arrested him later.

Industrial Area police station in-charge Rajendra Verma informed that the incident has been reported from Surabhi Parisar where the retired senior traffic controller Rajkumar Manjhi, 67, murdered his wife Madhu Manjhi, 62 on Friday evening at 5 pm.

The couple had three children, a son and two daughters. Both the daughters are married.

Inebriant Rajkumar stabs with With Knife On Chest

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that at the time of the incident, accused Rajkumar was in an inebriant condition and was asking money for “Gutka” pouch. After Madhu denied him money, an infuriated Rajkumar picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Madhu in the chest.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s son Kamlesh, 40, was also present at home. He immediately took his bleeding mother to the hospital in serious condition, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. On Saturday, doctors performed a post-mortem and handed over the body to relatives.

Read Also Indore: Police Hold Awareness Programme At Coaching Classes

Rage got the better of my father: Kamlesh

Kamlesh who witnessed the entire incident informed police in his statement that his father had an addiction to alcohol. Even on Friday afternoon, he was in an inebriant condition and was roaming outside the house. I took him to the house and asked him to sleep.

In the evening, he awoke and started demanding money from my mother for a gutka pouch and asked us to let him go out.

When my mother refused to give him money and refused to allow him to move out of the house, he got angry and in a fit of rage, stabbed her. Kamlesh informed that they had taken his father to a psychiatrist for treatment as he was short-tempered and easily lost his cool.

Even many neighbours claimed that Rajkumar was short-tempered and addicted to alcohol as well. He had retired from Indian Railways seven years back.