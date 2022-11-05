MP: Guna gang rape case, 7th accused arrested 

Representative image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The seventh accused involved in the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl was arrested in Guna on Saturday. In a video that went viral on social media, the accused identified as Sumit Meena was seen appealing to the administration to not raze his house.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia reached the district hospital in Guna to meet the victim and her family where he promised stern action and justice to the family. Earlier, panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia and minister in-charge Pradyuman Singh Tomar had visited the family and assured speedy trial and justice to the family. Later, SHO Ravi Gupta and a constable were suspended in this case.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of seven people in Chachoda village of Guna. The Class 10 student had gone to school on October 28 but did not return home till late evening, and she was found lying unconscious behind a house some hours later. A missing complaint was filed on the basis of her father’s application. Later, on the basis of the statement of the victim, seven accused have been charged with gang-rape under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and IPC. Victim is undergoing medical treatment at district hospital.