MP: Gujarat Police Join Probe In British-Era Gold Coin Theft Case

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Gujarat Police arrived in Alirajpur on Thursday to interrogate Ramkubai Bhadiya –complainant in case pertaining to theft of 240 British-era gold coins. However, she was not present in the house. Gujarat police joining the probe could lead to new perspectives and help unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of these coins. It has to be noted a tribal family from Alirajpur had stumbled upon these coins at an excavation site in Gujarat.

They had later buried these coins in their house in Alirajpur. Later, it was alleged that four cops of Sondhwa police station allegedly took away the antique coins. A special investigation team (SIT) was later formed to unravel the mystery. A first information report (FIR) was registered and a probe launched. Following public outcry, four cops, including station in-charge and three constables, were suspended and later arrested.

However, the coins were never recovered. Following their arrest, they underwent medical test at the district hospital before being produced in local court. During the investigation, police found that one of the gold coins weighed 7.98 gm. The British-era coin, dating back to 1922, was 90% pure gold.

60-Year-Old Woman Robbed Of Rs 50,000 At Local Grocery Store In Anzad

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman of Mohipura in Chakeri village was robbed of her purse containing cash worth Rs 50,000 at a local grocery store under Grain market in Anjad town of Barwani distirct. The entire incident was captured in CCTV installed at grocery store. As per details, the victim had withdrawn the money from Bank of India before heading to the store to purchase groceries along with her family.

Two unidentified women were caught in CCTV walking out with victim’s bag containing cash and passbook. The footage showed suspicious women loitering around the bank premises and subsequently entering the grocery store.

Police are examining the CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the culprits at the earliest. The CCTV shows two women entering the shop and later exiting with a bag could be responsible. Police said that a case was registered and swift action would be taken to apprehend the suspects involved in the case. Further investigation was underway.