MP: Guddu Launches Election Campaign

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Representative image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Former MP Premchand Guddu launched his election campaign as an independent candidate from Alot assembly constituency. Visiting various villages, Guddu addressed farmers, particularly regarding electricity problems and offered his office as an accessible space for farmers seeking assistance with their problems. During his recent visits to villages Rajla, Majanpur, and Moriya, he conducted chaupals, engaging in discussions with residents.

The villagers warmly welcomed him. Notably, Guddu's son, Ajit Borasi, is actively participating in the campaign by reaching out to rural areas, conversing with people and seeking support for his father. Supporters are enthusiastic about him, and he has established a strong presence at the booth level. After completing the necessary paperwork, he officially entered the race as an independent candidate. Once the election symbol is allocated on November 3 his campaign is expected to gain further momentum, with the support of several senior Congress leaders.

