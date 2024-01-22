MP: Grand Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav Concludes At Kanak Dham In Amzhera

FP Photo

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): The grand Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, the consecration of the Ram Lalla and Panch Kundatmak Shri Ram Maruti Mahayagya concluded here at Kanak Dham situated at Shri Ram Chowk on Monday.

The sacred event was attended by devotees from far and wide. The temple was adorned with flowers. Priests recited Vedic mantras, worshipped and consecrated the Lord Ram Lalla in line with the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishta ceremony in Ayodhya.

Kanak Dham also has a statue of Nag Maharaj beside Ram Darbar, Pashupatinath, and Lord Hanuman. The festivities included the Maha Aarti and Maruti Mahayagya.

Devotees enthusiastically participated and enjoyed the mass feast. Various rituals including Yajnopavit, Kalash Yatra, and Ganesh puja were held during the grand Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony witnessed Sandeep Vaishnav, Arjun Vaishnav, Jugal Maharaj, Mandeep Vaishnav, Jayant Maharaj, and others.

Expressing gratitude, temple priests Rahul Sharma and Krishna Sharma acknowledged the collective effort of the city residents, area residents, temple committee members, police administration, electricity department, and media personnel for making the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav a grand success.

Notably, the historic ritual of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha took place in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, which holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people.