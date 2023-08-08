MP: Grand Fair Organised To Mark CRPF Group Centre’s Raising Day | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Foundation day of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre Neemuch was celebrated at Mehta Stadium on Sunday with enthusiasm.

A grand fair was inaugurated in presence of chief guest IG, CTC (Neemuch) Akhilesh Prasad Singh. DIG (group center) LLC Khoop, his wife Rebeka MSimte, other officials, jawans and their family members attended the event.

A number of makeshift stalls were also put up showcasing and serving cuisines of different varieties. Many sports and competitions were organized in the fair for children and family members of CRPF personnel.

A Volleyball match was also played and winners were felicitated. The celebration was attended by all jawans and officers of CRPF, including family members and relatives.

The celebrations of the foundation day began with paying tributes to martyrs followed by inaugural speech of officers highlighting the glorious history of the batallion ever since its inception.

Later in the evening, various cultural programmes like dance drama, folk dance, songs and classical performances were also held to mark the occasion.

