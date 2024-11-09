 MP Govt Is Constantly Working For Women Empowerment, Says CM Mohan Yadav Ahead Of Transferring Ladli Behna Instalment
CM Yadav is scheduled to transfer the funds in the bank accounts of the women beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana and other schemes with a single click in a program being held in Indore on Saturday.

Saturday, November 09, 2024
article-image
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has highlighted the efforts of the state government towards women empowerment ahead of transferring the monthly aid to beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana saying they have been continuously working in this direction.

"The Madhya Pradesh Government is constantly working towards women empowerment and I am happy that ever since our government has formed, we have taken steps further in this direction. Especially, increasing the women reservation from 33 per cent to 35 per cent in state government jobs. Our state has become the first state in the country, which is providing 35 per cent reservation to women," CM Yadav said.

He further described the funds which would be transferred in the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes, including Ladli Behna Yojana.

"I am also satisfied that we are going to transfer the instalment of monthly aid Rs 1250 to 1.29 crores Ladli Behnas today. With this Rs 1573 crore will be deposited in the accounts of 1.29 crore women beneficiaries across the state. Additionally, we will transfer Rs 55 crores to 26 lakh women beneficiaries of Gas refill scheme. Along with this, we will also transfer Rs 333 crores in the bank accounts of 55 lakh beneficiaries of the Social Security Pension scheme in the state," CM said.

He further highlighted that a new record would be made in Indore where he would distribute laptops, motorised tricycles and other equipment to the differently abled persons.

"We are hoping that the people will understand our move towards development. We are implementing all the schemes under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with development, the decision being taken to provide public amenities will bring a change in the people's personal lives. We all should follow the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi," he added.

