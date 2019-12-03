MP govt has proposed 10 new medical colleges, says MP minister Vijayalaxmi Sadho

Indore: State government has sent a proposal to the central government seeking permission to start 10 new medical colleges in the state.

Medical Education Minister Vijayalaxmi Sadho, on Monday, said that the government has sent proposal to the central government to give permission to start these colleges in state and she believed that they will get permission to start at least 4-5 medical colleges soon.

Talking to media on the sidelines of inauguration programme of Viral Research Diagnostic Lab and renovated auditorium at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, she said “We are also looking for increment in PG and UG medical seats and we will believe that it will be doubled by 2022.”

Talking about lack of doctors in rural areas, she said, “We are going to strengthen the one year bond of the PG and UG students in which they will have to go to villages. Failed in same will lead them to face the music as the bond will not be dissolved by paying the fine.”

Replying over the proposal of start paid medical services in hospitals associated to medical colleges, the minister said that the proposal is under discussion and no decision has been taken on it yet.

Sadho appreciated the work of organ donation in the state especially in MGM Medical College.

First lab in state to have HIV testing for second line patient: The newly inaugurated Viral Research Diagnostic Lab has the facility of testing the second line patients of HIV through which doctors will get to know whether the treatment is suitable for the patient or not.

It is the first lab in the state with such facility along with the testing of swine flu and Zika virus as well.

The minister said that they are planning to start such laboratories in all the medical colleges of the state.

Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi informed about the undergoing works in medical college including the 280-bed MTH for women and renovation of burn unit.

Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal welcomed the guests.