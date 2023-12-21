MP: Governor Urges Eligible People To Avail Benefit Of Welfare Schemes

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel was on a day-long visit to Alirajpur district and addressed the programme organised under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Bhilkhedi village of Jobat tehsil.

Calling for connecting the remaining eligible people with the various welfare schemes of the Central and State governments, the Governor urged the people to avail the benefit of schemes, who are eligible.

Awareness needed to prevent sickle cell

Governor Patel said that awareness is needed to prevent sickle cell disease. For this, public representatives, officers, employees, intellectuals, and people from every section of society will have to come forward and participate in positive efforts. For this, awareness camps must be organised. The general public should be given information regarding sickle cell. Sickle cell testing camps should be organised in Anganwadi centres, schools, and hostels.

Bow & arrow, paintings presented

Governor Patel was welcomed into the programme by presenting him the traditional bow and arrow, Jhuldi, and Pithora paintings. While visiting the exhibition of various departments organised at the venue, Governor Patel visited the exhibitions of agriculture, health, revenue, women and child development department, rural livelihood mission, and horticulture department and took the information. He talked about special efforts to spread information about millets and their importance. He saw and encouraged the products made by women group members in the exhibition of the rural livelihood mission. He also took information about the efforts made to raise sickle cell awareness.

In the programme, acceptance letters were given to the beneficiaries of various schemes, and bank linkage approval letters worth Rs 5 crore were presented to 161 groups of the rural livelihood mission. District panchayat president Anita Chauhan, Jobat MLA Sena Patel, Indore divisional commissioner Malsingh Bhaydia, collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar and SO Rajesh Vyas, and senior officials were present.