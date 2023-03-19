 MP: Government school teacher booked for threatening female supervisor of WCD in Guna
Mukesh Meena, a teacher posted in Mundra village, came in while she was working in the office and asked me to pay his January bill

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Chanchoura Police in Guna district, acting on a complaint lodged by the female supervisor of the Women and Child Development Department, booked a government school teacher for threatening her.

In her police complaint, complainant Laxmi Mer, 39, a resident of Raghogarh submitted an application in which she said, "She is currently working as a supervisor in the Women and Child Development Department Project posted in Chanchoura. Mukesh Meena, a teacher posted in Mundra village, came in while she was working in the office and asked me to pay his January bill. In reply, she told that she took charge in February, and she won't able to pay the January bill".

"Meena became enraged over this and began pressuring me that you don't know who I am. My name is Mukesh Meena. I'm familiar with the entire neighbourhood. I'll pick you up from the Kumbhraj area. He will kill her wherever she goes. I told him he could do whatever he wanted. You go because we don't have any officers right now. "As I previously stated, I am not afraid of any of your officers," complainant Mer stated.

"Meena began abusing me and telling me that you don't know who I am. I'll kill you if you don't do my work. Meena tore the papers on my table and prepared to beat me. The rest of the office intervened," she explained.

On the complaint of the supervisor, the police registered an FIR against the accused teacher and started an investigation.

