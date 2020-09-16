MP Government fails to manage Covid situation, alleges Congress leader Jitu Patwari

Indore: Working president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee and media in-charge Jitu Patwari on Wednesday targeted state government and district administration for ‘failing’ in managing Covid-19 and said that the government has left people to die on roads as hospitals are full.

Addressing a press conference outside Residency Kothi, Patwari said cases of Covid-19 will increase over 50,000 by Diwali but instead of taking care of the same, government is busy in Kalash Yatra and administration is busy in hiding the actual figures.

“Officially, 473 deaths have been declared by administration but the actual number is three times more. Administration is hiding actual figures on the direction of Chief Minister who only talks to control Covid-19 but endorse activities to spread the same,” Patwari said.

He added that BJP is distributing sarees worth Rs 100 and a water pot of Rs 70 to people in Sanwer in the name of Kalash Yatra but also "gifting" Covid-19 to them.

Patwari also targeted Minister Tulsi Silawat without taking his name and said that the only minister of Indore district was responsible for the spread of deadly disease in the state as he had gone to Bangalore when he was expected to take action for controlling it.