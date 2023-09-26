 MP: Girl Dies After Bitten By Snake At School In Shajapur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Girl Dies After Bitten By Snake At School In Shajapur

MP: Girl Dies After Bitten By Snake At School In Shajapur

Out of nowhere, a snake emerged and bit Suhani as she sat in school.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old girl died after being bitten by a snake in a government school in Kachariya village, Shajapur on Tuesday. The incident unfolded when the deceased Suhani Patidar was attending school with her elder sister who serves as a teacher at the same school, Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

Out of nowhere, a snake emerged and bit Suhani as she sat in school. Before anyone could react, the snake's bite had already taken a severe toll on her health.

In an attempt to save her life, her family rushed her to the district hospital. However, the medical staff at the hospital declared her dead.

According to villagers, the snake had been lurking in a crack in the walls where Suhani was seated.

District hospital resident medical officer (RMO) Dr Sachin Nayak confirmed that the girl was brought to the hospital in a lifeless state. The local authorities were informed and further actions were taken by the police.

Read Also
Indore: Three Arrested For Assaulting Woman
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Man Gets 20-Yr RI For Taking Minor Girl Hostage, Sexual Assault In Burhanpur

MP: Man Gets 20-Yr RI For Taking Minor Girl Hostage, Sexual Assault In Burhanpur

MP: RaGa’s First Visit To State Ahead Of Polls In Shajapur

MP: RaGa’s First Visit To State Ahead Of Polls In Shajapur

MP: Cigarettes Worth Over ₹40L, Pickup Van Stolen From Godown In Mandsaur

MP: Cigarettes Worth Over ₹40L, Pickup Van Stolen From Godown In Mandsaur

MP: Determined Elderly Couple Wants To Meet Collector In Ratlam

MP: Determined Elderly Couple Wants To Meet Collector In Ratlam

MP: Girl Dies After Bitten By Snake At School In Shajapur

MP: Girl Dies After Bitten By Snake At School In Shajapur