MP: Gautham Seeks Support For Prabha

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Former district panchayat president Manoj Singh Gautam kicked off a public relations campaign in support of Congress candidate Prabha Gautam in Dhar. He sought support from the public in several areas, including Sejwani, Ekalduna, Najeeb Baroda, Banjari Navasa, Ujjaini, Ratikheda, Patalia and Shankarpura of Digthan.

Manoj initiated his outreach by paying homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's portrait, encouraging voters to support Congress. He was joined by various Congress leaders and workers, including Dinesh Verma Bachanpur, Mohan Singh Ujjaini, Arun Darbar Piplia, Jugal Kapasia, Hukum Patel, Atul Patel and many others.

Neena carries out public relations

BJP candidate Neena Verma carried out public relations activities in various wards of Dhar assembly constituency. She began her election campaign by visiting Bhaktambar Colony, Luniarapura and Chhatripal area. Neena received blessings from voters and encouraged them to vote in favour of the BJP for development. The candidate was warmly welcomed at various locations.

Additionally, Neena is scheduled to inaugurate her office and continue her public relations activities on Thursday. She will begin with public relations in village Karodia, followed by activities in Ujjaini and the inauguration of the divisional office in Digthan. Senior leaders and office-bearers including Samander Singh Patel and Kalyan Patel, will join her.