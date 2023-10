MP: Gau Raksha Seva Samiti Members Get Grand Welcome In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mahamandaleshwar Computer Baba, who was on a tour of Gau Raksha Seva Samiti in Madhya Pradesh, arrived in Pithampur city on Sunday.

Computer Baba was welcomed and blessed by municipality president’s representative Suresh Patel, city Congress president Banshi Verma and social worker Bhairu Singh Mukati.

Gau Raksha Seva Samiti members were given a grand welcome on their arrival in city.

Many Congress leaders took blessings from Computer Baba. He said that most of the cow shelters in Madhya Pradesh have been destroyed.

