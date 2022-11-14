MP: Garbage clogs irrigation canals, delays sowing

FP PHOTO

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Maan Dam water irrigates various villages of Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district. A few of these canals are reported to be clogged with garbage dumped by residents residing along the canal due to which sowing has taken a major hit in Khedi village situated 2km away from Gandhwani.

Farmers complain that they now face water shortage even though water has already been released into the canal. The sowing work is delayed by a week now although the concerned departmental officials have swung into action to de-clog the canal and ensure running water to this village at the right time.

Earlier too, the water didn’t reach the tail end village Khedi during the wheat sowing period, as the water pathway was blocked by garbage. There are no checks on the disposal of waste in the village. Despite several efforts of concerned officials, water didn’t reach the village.

Local farmers suggested that concerned (Narmada Valley Development Authority NVDA) officials should repair and de-clog irrigation canals at the start of the summer season to avoid such a situation in the Rabi season.

Assistant engineer NVDA, SS Alva said that the de-clogging work of the canal has been launched to ensure running water to this village at the right time. Irrigation water will reach the village within 2 days. In this regard, local farmer Mohan Singh complained that agriculture work has been halted, they now have to wait for irrigation water to reach the village.