MP: Garba Encourages People To Vote

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 02:36 AM IST
article-image

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): Girls of Shree Shakti Navyuvak Mandal of Dharampuri under Solsindha gram panchayat of Sanwer tehsil, played garba with messages encouraging voters to vote in large numbers in upcoming polls pasted on their dresses. Slogans of “leave everything else; go vote first” were raised during the campaign.

Sarpanch Shakti Gandhi, present at the event said that this election campaign would be carried out throughout the Navratri celebration in compliance with the guidelines provided by Indore district collector ILayaraja T. A selfie point related to the election campaign was also installed at the pandal to encourage the voters.

Not only this, attendees are being encouraged to use their right to vote after maha aarti and prasad distribution in pandal.  

Members of the organisation including Ghanshyam Sharma, Santosh Chouhan, Ajay Soni, Pramod Jayaswal, Satish Sharma, Manoj Chouhan among others attended the event.

