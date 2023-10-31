MP: Ganja Plants Worth Rs 37.64L Seized

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Manawar police team, led by TI Kamlesh Singar seized 630 ganja plants worth Rs 37.64 lakh from two different locations in the tehsil. Acting on the tip-off, police initially raided Sitaram Vaskel's residence in Pipalya Khurd village, where they confiscated 190 small and large ganja plants.

An additional 440 plants were seized from the backyard of Dinesh Vaskel's house, also a resident of the same village. Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985 were registered against both the accused at the Manawar police station.

The diligent efforts of TI Singar, along with the entire police team, were lauded for their successful operation, aiming to curb illegal cannabis cultivation.