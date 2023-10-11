MP: Ganja Cultivation On Forest Land Exposed, Farmer Arrested

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking exposure, illegal ganja cultivation on forest land in Burhanpur district has been brought to light. A farmer named Sardar Singh was caught red-handed, for his unlawful activities under the guise of legitimate crops like lentils and maize.

The discovery has raised concerns about the extent of such illegal activities in other parts of the district as well.

The local police swung into action and successfully seized a substantial haul of 230 kilograms of ganja from the illicit plantation. The accused farmer has been taken into custody pending further investigation. The illicit operation came to the attention of authorities in Chidiyapani village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station.

Acting on the received information, a police team promptly descended upon the location and conducted a thorough raid. Singh had been growing ganja on approximately two and a half acres of land. The accused farmer had been operating the illicit plantation for several years, evading detection until now. The police uprooted the illegal crop and collected a staggering 230 kg of ganja, with an estimated street value exceeding Rs 15 lakh.

The farmer now faces charges under various sections, and law enforcement is actively interrogating him as part of their ongoing investigation. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against illegal drug cultivation in the region.

