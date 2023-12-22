MP: Future Of Thousands Of Students Looks 'Dark'

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): About a year ago, the state government took a special initiative to facilitate the students by providing electricity connections in government schools. The initiatives started yielding meaningful results. However, due to non-payment of electricity bills since last year, the power distribution company served notices to the schools to snap the power connection.

The power distribution company's decision to cut off electricity to the schools has caused a major disruption in the educational process, especially ahead of their annual examinations here in the tribal-dominated Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district. Moreover, students are worried that lack of electricity will hinder their preparation for the upcoming exams, potentially affecting their overall performance.

According to the information, in Sardarpur tehsil, there are about 378 government primary schools and 95 secondary schools running. Of these, power connections were provided to more than 300 government schools by MP Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPPKVVCL) a year ago. With the availability of power connections in government schools, educational and cultural activities of children were being conducted in a better manner. But no budget allocation or any other arrangement was made by the education department to pay the electricity bills of government schools. Due to this, government schools have been burdened with the debt of one year's electricity bill.

Headmasters of government schools say that the government does not give any amount to the government schools so that the electricity department bills can be paid.

Classes IV to VIII half-yearly exam going on

At present, the half-yearly examinations of classes IV to VIII are going on from December 20 to 28. In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the annual examinations of the X and XII boards are scheduled to start on February 15 this year. The entire academic staff is busy preparing the students for their examinations.

Company served notice in October as well

The power distribution company sent a notice to the government schools in October as well, and the Free Press has prominently raised the issue that a lack of power supply could affect the voting process. Later, in view of the assembly elections, the electricity department had to step back from the action of disconnecting the electricity connection.

Concerned officials clueless

When contacted the block development office (education), Sunil Kumar Ostwal says that he has no information about the electricity department serving notices to government schools, nor does he have any budget to pay the electricity bill.

Similarly, Anjali Sema, executive engineer of MPPKVVCL, said that after taking information from the assistant engineers of all the areas of Sardarpur tehsil, she will tell the exact number of notices issued to the schools after some time. But after this, she did not pick up the phone, despite repeated attempts to contact her.

About 60 schools in Ringnod to go dark

Speaking to the Free Press, Prashant Dogre, assistant engineer of the Ringnod electricity distribution centre, said that as many as 60 government primary and secondary schools fall under the Ringnod area, and notices have been issued for non-payment of electricity bills. We gave the company seven days to pay the bills, and if the electricity bill is not paid within the stipulated period, the company will snap the power supply. About the total bill amount, Dogre said that these 60 government schools have a due of Rs 5 lakh.